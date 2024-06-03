Voice Actor Kappei Yamaguchi Hospitalized for Surgery After Exercise Injury

Yamaguchi hospitalized due to torn shoulder

Voice actor Kappei Yamaguchi revealed in a post on his X (formerly Twitter ) account on Thursday that he is hospitalized due to a torn shoulder, and was scheduled for a surgery on Friday. In a follow-up post, Yamaguchi explained that he overexerted himself in weight training and tore his shoulder, and since it's an area of the shoulder that doesn't heal naturally, he had to have surgery. Yamaguchi also thanked everyone who sent him messages of well wishes. In a post on Sunday, Yamaguchi posted a picture of himself in the hospital with an arm cast.

He added on Monday he will be starting rehabilitation in the afternoon.

Yamaguchi is well known for his role as Kaitō Kid and Shinichi Kudo in the Detective Conan series and films, including the latest Case Closed: The Million-dollar Pentagram anime film. He is also known for his role as Usopp in One Piece , Ranma Saotome in Ranma ½ , Tarō Raimon in Eyeshield 21 , and for his titular role in InuYasha , among others.