Anime Expo Hosts Actor Meru Nukumi, Voice Actors Mamoru Miyano, Daiki Yamashita, Kenta Miyake

Image via Anime Expo's website

My Hero Academia THE MOVIE : You're Next

CanCam

My Hero Academia

My Hero Academia

announced on Monday that it will host the cast members of), the fourth anime film in the. The event will host actor and model for'smagazine, as well as voice actors),'s Deku,), and's All Might,).

Mamoru Miyano and Meru Nukumi play original characters Giulio and Anna, respectively, in the upcoming film. The film will premiere on August 2.

Anime Expo will also host Delicious in Dungeon manga creator Ryōko Kui and CloverWorks president and producer Akira Shimizu at this year's event. Other panels at this year's event include:

The event will also host manga creator and illustrator Acky Bright, director and mechanical designer Shōji Kawamori , voice actress Sayaka Ōhara , scenario writer Ryukishi07 ( Higurashi: When They Cry , Umineko - When They Cry franchises), Nihon Falcom president Toshihiro Kondo, and Studio Ghibli art director Youichi Nishikawa .

Anime Expo 2024 will take place at the Los Angeles Convention Center on July 4-7.