Crunchyroll Licenses Bocchi the Rock! Compilation Films

FIlms get theatrical screenings in N. America

Crunchyroll

announced on Wednesday that it has licensed theanime compilation films and will screen it in theaters in North America.did not reveal an opening date for the films.

The first film, titled Bocchi the Rock! Re: , will open in Japan on Friday, while the second film, titled Bocchi the Rock! Re:Re: , opens on August 9.

The first film's opening sequence features newly created animation set to Kessoku Band's new song "Tsukinami ni Kagayaki" (Sparkle as Usual). Ai Higuchi wrote the lyrics, -otoha- composed the song, and Ritsuo Mitsui arranged the song.

The anime adapts Aki Hamaji 's four-panel manga Bocchi the Rock! , which follows Hitori "Bocchi-chan" ("Loner") Gotō, a lonely high school girl whose heart lies in her guitar. She does nothing every day except strum her guitar by herself at home. However, she happens one day to meet Nijika Ijichi, who is looking for a guitarist for her group named "Kessoku Band."

The television anime's main cast includes:

Keiichirō Saitō ( ACCA: 13-Territory Inspection Dept. Regards ) directed the television anime at CloverWorks . Erika Yoshida ( Lupin III: Part IV ) supervised and wrote the series scripts. Kerorira (animation director for Wonder Egg Priority ) designed the characters.

The television anime premiered on the Tokyo MX , BS11 , Gunma TV , and Tochigi TV channels in October 2022, and it also ran on MRT Miyazaki Broadcasting , MBS , RKB Mainichi Broadcasting , and AT-X . Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan.

Hamaji launched the manga in Houbunsha 's Manga Time Kirara Max magazine in December 2017, and the series is ongoing.

