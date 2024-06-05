The Legend of Heroes: Trails through Daybreak Game Streams Demo Trailer

Demo launches on June 4 with save data transferring to full game

NIS America began streaming a new trailer for The Legend of Heroes: Trails through Daybreak ( The Legend of Heroes: Kuro no Kiseki ) game for the demo's release on Tuesday. The demo is available for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, and PlayStation 4 versions. Save data transfers to the full game.

The company will release the game for Switch, PS5, PS4, and PC via Steam in the West on July 5.

NIS America describes the game:

The spriggan known as Van Arkride is an underground professional that accepts work from any client and acts as a detective, negotiator or bounty hunter with no allegiance. However, the course of his life will change forever when he takes on a strange case that threatens the entire nation. Slash your way through intense combat that springs to life with beautiful visuals, and craft your own gameplay experience in Calvard with features such as high-speed mode and a new alignment system!

The game celebrates Nihon Falcom's 40th anniversary and starts the "second half" of the "Kiseki" (Trails) series for the franchise. The game takes place in the Republic of Calvard.

Nihon Falcom will release The Legend of Heroes: Kuro no Kiseki II -CRIMSON SiN- game for Switch in Japan under the title The Legend of Heroes: Kuro no Kiseki II for Nintendo Switch on July 25. The Legend of Heroes: Kuro no Kiseki II -CRIMSON SiN- debuted for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 in Japan in September 2022.

Source: Email correspondence