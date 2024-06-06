Live-Action My Girlfriend's Child Series Reveals 7 More Cast

The official X (formerly Twitter ) account for the live-action series adaptation of Mamoru Aoi 's My Girlfriend's Child ( Ano Ko no Kodomo ) manga revealed seven more cast members on Thursday.

My Girlfriend's Child live-action series' X/Twitter account © Fuji TV

The newly announced cast are (from top row left to bottom row right):

Mizuki Kayashima as Nozomi Yazawa

as Nozomi Yazawa Oshiro Maeda as Hayato Sasabe

Kōta Nomura as Kō Kawakami

as Kō Kawakami Atsushi Hashimoto as Yūto Okita

Tōru Nomaguchi as Kei Kawakami

Mimura as Naomi Tsukishima

Hikari Ishida as Harumi Kawakami

Hiyori Sakurada ( Twilight 's Sachi Koyama, live-action Rent-A-Girlfriend 's Chizuru Mizuhara, live-action Tokyo Ghoul 's Hinami Fueguchi) plays Sachi Kawakami, and Kanata Hosoda ( The World of Machida-kun 's Hajime Machida, Drop 's Hiroshi Shinanogawa ) plays Takara Tsukishima.

The series will premiere on Tuesday, June 25 at 11:00 p.m. (10:00 a.m. EDT) in Fuji TV 's "Ka-Dra★Eleven" timeslot.

Naomi Hiruta ( Turkey! , live-action Seiho Boys' High School! , live-action Our Fake Marriage ) is writing the scripts, and musician Haruka Nakamura ( Look Back , Trigun Stampede ending theme song) is composing the music. Hidenobu Abera , Miyō Yamaura , and Takeshi Matsuura are directing the episodes.

Seven Seas Entertainment publishes the manga in English, and it describes the story:

Sachi and her boyfriend Takara are your average high school couple. They go to school together, hang out, and even engage in the more intimate side of dating. However, as time passes, Sachi starts to get the feeling that something isn't right and decides to buy a pregnancy test. Later, in the bathroom of a family restaurant far from her home, she sees the two red lines that will change both her and Takara's life forever.

Aoi launched the manga in Kodansha 's Bessatsu Friend magazine in May 2021, and Kodansha published the manga's eighth compiled book volume on March 13. The manga entered its final arc in December. Seven Seas Entertainment will publish the fifth volume in English on August 20.

The manga ranked #14 on the list of manga for female readers in Takarajimasha 's Kono Manga ga Sugoi! (This Manga Is Amazing!) 2023 guidebook. It then won the Best Shōjo manga category of the 47th Annual Kodansha Manga Awards last year. It received a nomination for Best Publication for Teens in this year's Will Eisner Comic Industry Awards.