Timothy Olyphant Stars in Terminator Zero Anime

Netflix announced on Thursday that Timothy Olyphant will star as the Terminator in Skydance Animation and Production I.G 's Terminator Zero anime series based on the Terminator film franchise. Netflix also showed a few seconds of footage from the anime in its "Next on Netflix : Animation" video on Thursday.

Netflix will present the anime series at Anime Expo in a panel on July 5. The panel will feature never before-seen footage and introduction of new characters.

Netflix also revealed four more stills on Thursday:

Netflix also noted in its presentation that more than 130 million households watch "a variety of animation every month" on its service. Regarding "anime" in particular at Netflix ( Netflix categorizes some animated shows as anime that are not animated in Japan), Netflix stated anime programming "topped more than one billion views in 2023."

Terminator Zero will premiere worldwide on Netflix on August 29.

Mattson Tomlin ( Project Power , The Batman II ) is serving as the series' showrunner, executive producer and writer. Skydance's David Ellison , Dana Goldberg , and Don Granger are the executive producers. Masashi Kudo is directing the anime at Production I.G .

The eight-episode series is part of the Terminator universe, but centers around new characters. Netflix describes the series' story:

2022: A future war has raged for decades between the few human survivors and an endless army of machines. 1997: The AI known as Skynet gained self-awareness and began its war against humanity. Caught between the future and this past is a soldier sent back in time to change the fate of humanity. She arrives in 1997 to protect a scientist named Malcolm Lee who works to launch a new AI system designed to compete with Skynet's impending attack on humanity. As Malcolm navigates the moral complexities of his creation, he is hunted by an unrelenting assassin from the future which forever alters the fate of his three children.

The company first ordered the series in 2021, and revealed a teaser in November 2023.

Source: Press release