Monogatari Series Off & Monster Season Anime's Character Video Highlights Koyomi Araragi

The staff of the Monogatari Series Off & Monster Season anime revealed a new character promotional video for the anime on Friday that focuses on Koyomi Araragi (voiced by Hiroshi Kamiya ).

The show will stream exclusively on the ABEMA service in Japan starting on July 6 at 10:00 p.m. JST and new episodes will stream on Saturdays.

Image via YOASOBI's Twitter account © 西尾維新／講談社・アニプレックス・シャフト

Franchise veteranis serving as chief director andis directing the anime.returns to oversee the series scripts with Simbo, andis writing the scripts.is also back as character designer and chief animation director (alongsideand).is once again composing the music.

The studio SHAFT returns to adapt the Off Season and Monster Season books in NisiOisin 's Monogatari series.

YOASOBI will perform the show's theme song "Undead."

NisiOisin 's novel series began with the two-volume Bakemonogatari story in 2006, and it served as the basis for the first anime adaptation of the novels in 2009. The novel series' "final season" ended with Zoku Owarimonogatari in September 2014, but it featured a teaser for " Monogatari Series, Next Season Tsugimonogatari."

Four "Off Season" volumes — Orokamonogatari , Wazamonogatari , Nademonogatari , and Musubimonogatari — shipped in October 2015, January 2016, July 2016, and January 2017, respectively. The volumes tell a series of short stories set at different points throughout the series.

The novel series' "Monster Season" launched with the Shinobumonogatari novel in July 2017. Other novels in the season include Yoimonogatari , Amarimonogatari , Ōgimonogatari , and the two-volume Shinomonogatari novel, which shipped in August 2021. The novels tell a continuation of the franchise, taking place in college.

The latest novel in the franchise is Ikusamonogatari , which shipped in May 2023.