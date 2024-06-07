Sonic X Shadow Generations Reveals October 25 Debut in Trailer

Game releases for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Sega revealed a new trailer at Summer Games Fest on Friday for the Sonic X Shadow Generations game. The video reveals the game's October 25 release for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store.

Those who pre-order the game will receive the Sonic Adventure Legacy Skin. Those who order the Digital Deluxe Edition will be able to play the game three days early on October 22.

The game is a new collection of iconic 2D and 3D Sonic levels from Sonic Generations , remastered and expanded. The game also includes a new standalone campaign for players to take on the role of Shadow the Hedgehog.

Sonic Generations was originally released for the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 in 2011 to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the series. Sega later released the tor PC and 3DS.

Source: Summer Games Fest livestream