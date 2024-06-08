Live-Action Tokyo Vice Series Ends After 2 Seasons

Season 2 finale aired on Max on April 4

© Jake Adelstein, Pantheon

The staff for the live-action series adaptation of American reporter Jake Adelstein's Tokyo Vice book confirmed that the series has concluded with the second season's finale on April 4. The confirmation came during the Producers Guild of America's Produced By conference in Los Angeles on Saturday.

The streaming service Max's programming chief Sarah Aubrey, Tokyo Vice series creator and executive producer J.T. Rogers, and director and executive producer Alan Poul said the decision to conclude the series after season 2 was part of "a storytelling arc" to create a clear endpoint for the series.

Ahead of the panel, the showrunners released a statement, thanking the service as well as hinting at plans to produce more stories for Tokyo Vice in the future.

The entertainment industry source Variety previously reported in an interview with Rogers in April that the creator was hoping for a renewed for a third season and had a potential plotline for the continuation.

The second season of the series premiered on HBO 's Max on February 8.

The first season of Tokyo Vice premiered on HBO Max in April 2022, and also on WOWOW later that same month.

The project was initially planned as a film, with Daniel Radcliffe ( Harry Potter films) initially starring as Adelstein. The project turned into a 10-episode television series, with Michael Mann directing the first season.

Adelstein wrote about crime and the yakuza for the Yomiuri Shimbun newspaper. Adelstein became entangled with the yakuza because of his work and specifically with yakuza boss Tadamasa Goto, and wrote about his experiences in Tokyo Vice .



Source: Variety (Kate Arthur)