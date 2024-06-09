B-Project Ryūsei*Fantasia Visual Novel Launches Digitally in English on July 15

Physical version of game ships for Switch on July 26

PQube announced on Friday that it will release B-PROJECT Ryūsei*Fantasia (B-PROJECT Shooting Star*Fantasia), the first console game in the B-PROJECT idol franchise , digitally in English for Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam on July 15. The physical version of the game will ship for Switch only on July 26.

Image courtesy of PQube © B-PROJECT © MAGES

The company launched the demo of the game on Friday. The game is also available for pre-order.

PQube describes the game:

Become the representative of the famous B-PROJECT in this unforgettable idol Visual Novel. Support a group of 14 idols from their humble beginnings through to stardom. Befriend them, influence their music and help them through their turbulent lives as they follow their dreams.

The game launched on Switch in Japan in September 2021. The iOS and Android version debuted in February 2022.

B-PROJECT is MAGES ' fictional male idol project featuring character designs by Devils and Realist creator Utako Yukihiro . The anime's first season premiered in July 2016, and Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired. The second season premiered in January 2019, and Crunchyroll also streamed the season as it aired. B-Project -Netsuretsu*Love Call- , the third anime season, premiered in October 2023. Crunchyroll again streamed the anime as it aired in Japan.

Source: Press release