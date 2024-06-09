Jujutsu Kaisen, My Hero Academia Manga Both Take 2-Week Breaks

Akutami says he suffers from poor health, "strange condition" in author comments

Image via Amazon © Gege Akutami, Shueisha, Viz Media

This year's 28th issue of'smagazine revealed on Monday that both'smanga and'smanga will take two-week breaks and will return in the 31st issue on July 1.

In an author comment in the issue, Akutami stated that he was suffering from both poor health and a "strange condition." Shueisha did not give a reason for the break for My Hero Academia , but the manga has been taking frequent scheduled one-issue breaks in the last few years.

Kōhei Horikoshi 's My Hero Academia manga entered its "epilogue" last Monday, but Horikoshi stated the manga will "go on a little longer."

Akutami launched Jujutsu Kaisen in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in March 2018. Akutami had teased last December that that the manga might end this year. Viz Media published the manga's first three chapters in English simultaneously with Japan as part of its Jump Start initiative. When Viz then switched to its new Shonen Jump model in December 2018, the company began publishing new chapters of the manga digitally. Shueisha is also publishing the manga digitally on its MANGA Plus service.

The Jujutsu Kaisen television anime premiered in October 2020, and it had 24 episodes. The Jujutsu Kaisen 0 anime film opened in Japan in December 2021, and it opened with English subtitles and with an English dub in the U.S. and Canada in March 2022. The TV anime's second season premiered in July 2023 and aired for a half year. The anime is getting a sequel.

