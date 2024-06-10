Japan Cuts Film Festival Screens 'Bottle George' Animated Short, Shin Godzilla: Orthochromatic Film

Image via Bottle George anime's website © 2023 Chimney Town

The Japan Society announced last week that it will screen the 13-minute "Bottle George" animated short and the black-and-whitefilm in Japanese with English subtitles as part of the JAPAN CUTS: Festival of New Japanese Cinema event at New York on July 10-21. "Bottle George" will screen as part of Short Cuts Program 1 on July 14 at 11:00 a.m.will have its international premiere on July 13 at 9:00 p.m., and it will screen again on July 21 at 8:30 p.m. (Note: Japan Society's press release announces thepremiere for "Sunday, July 13," which is not an accurate calendar date, while its website lists July 14.)

"Bottle George," a short anime by California-based studio Tonko House ( Oni: Thunder God's Tale ), dwarf studios ( Rilakkuma and Kaoru ), and Poupelle of Chimney Town ( Entotsu-chō no Poupelle ) picture book creator Akihiro Nishino , had its world premiere at this year's San Francisco International Film Festival in April.

Tonko House 's Daisuke "Dice" Tsutsumi ( Hayao Miyazaki 's nephew-in-law) directed the short and also wrote the screenplay. dwarf studios ' Noriko Matsumoto ( Rilakkuma and Kaoru ) was the producer. Nishino wrote the screenplay for the stop-motion animated short, and he was credited for the original work. His Chimney Town company is the co-producer.

The short explores the relationship between George, a man trapped inside a small bottle, and Chako, a young girl who is scared of her alcoholic father. She is poor, but resilient, and she lives with her cat. The story depicts the light and darkness of people.

Image via Japan Society © TOHO CO., LTD.

Shin Godzilla

, a black-and-white version ofand'sfilm, debuted in theaters in Japan in October 2023, prior to the opening of's film in November.

Shin Godzilla earned 8.2 billion yen (US$75.6 million) at the box office in Japan after opening in Japan in July 2016.

The film won an award at the 56th Japan Science Fiction Convention's (Nihon SF Taikai) 48th Seiun Awards in July 2017. The film also won the Grand Prize in the Entertainment Division of the 20th Japan Media Arts Festival Awards in March 2017. The film also won seven awards at the 40th annual Japan Academy Prizes that March, including Picture of the Year and Director of the Year. The film also won a Fujimoto Award in April 2017.

Shin Godzilla represents the first in TOHO 's film series after a 12-year absence since 2004's Godzilla: Final Wars .

Funimation screened the film in theaters in North America in October 2016.

