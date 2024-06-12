Kiiro Yumi's Shio no Machi Manga Ends With 6th Volume

Final volume ships early spring 2025

Image via Amazon Japan © Kiiro Yumi, Hiro Arikawa

The fifth compiled book volume of Kiiro Yumi 's manga adaptation of Hiro Arikawa 's Shio no Machi SDF novel revealed on June 5 that the series will end with the sixth volume, which will ship in early spring 2025.

Hakusensha 's LaLa magazine announced the manga adaptation of Arikawa's SDF Trilogy novels based on the Japanese Self-Defense Forces in August 2020.

Arikawa's SDF Trilogy includes the following novels: Shio no Machi (City of Salt), Sora no Naka (In the Sky), and Umi no Soko (Bottom of the Sea).

The Shio no Machi manga adaptation launched in February 2021.

Yumi began serializing the Toshokan Sensō shōjo manga adaptation of Hiro Arikawa 's science-fiction novels in LaLa in 2007, and ended the series in December 2014. Viz Media published all 15 volumes in English under the title Library Wars: Love & War .

Yumi then launched the Library Wars: Love & War Bessatsu-hen manga in March 2015. The manga ended in August 2020.

The light novels also inspired a television anime series and anime film. A live-action film version opened in theaters in Japan in 2013 and then ran in festivals in the United States. A film sequel opened in Japan in 2015.

