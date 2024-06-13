Delicious in Dungeon Anime Gets 2nd Season

Anime's 1st season ended with 24th episode on Thursday

Kadokawa announced on Thursday that Studio Trigger 's television anime of Ryōko Kui 's Delicious in Dungeon ( Dungeon Meshi ) manga will get a second season, and revealed a visual and video of the announcement.

The first season's 24th and final episode aired on Thursday.

The anime premiered on January 4 worldwide on Netflix , and ran for two consecutive cours (quarter of the year).

The anime stars:

Additional cast for the anime's second half includes:

Yen Press licensed the manga, and it describes the story:

What do you get when you cross dungeon adventures and food manga? You get Delicious in Dungeon , where we find our troupe of adventurers on a mission to save their lost team member while figuring out how to survive on the food that the dungeon provides. When young adventurer Laios and his company are attacked and soundly thrashed by a dragon deep in a dungeon, the party loses all its money and provisions. They're eager to get right back to it, but there's just one problem: if they set out with no food or coin to speak of, they're sure to eat it on the way! But Laios comes up with a brilliant idea: "Let's eat the monsters!" Slimes, basilisks, mimics, and even dragons...none are safe from the appetites of these dungeon-crawling gourmands!

Yoshihiro Miyajima ( SSSS.Dynazenon film, episode director for SSSS.Gridman ) directed the first season at Trigger . Kimiko Ueno ( The Royal Tutor , Chimimo , Eternal Boys ) oversaw the series scripts, Naoki Takeda (chief animation director for BNA: Brand New Animal ) designed the characters, and Yasunori Mitsuda ( Chrono Trigger , Xenoblade Chronicles , Black Butler: Book of Circus ) composed the music.

Kui launched the manga in Kadokawa 's Harta magazine in February 2014, and ended the series on September 15.

