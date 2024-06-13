Oshi no Ko Manga Starts Final Arc on June 27

Manga takes 1-issue break before start of final arc

© Aka Akasaka, Mengo Yokoyari, Shueisha

Shueisha

This year's 28th issue of'smagazine announced on Thursday thatand'smanga will enter its final arc titled "Hoshi ni Yume ni" (Toward the Stars and Dreams) on June 27. The manga will take a one-issue break on June 20, and will start its final arc in the magazine's 30th issue, which will release on June 27.'sservice simultaneously published the manga's 152nd chapter, where it also announced the final arc.

Akasaka ( Kaguya-sama: Love is War ) and Yokoyari ( Scum's Wish ) launched the manga in Weekly Young Jump in April 2020. Shueisha will publish the manga's 15th compiled book volume on July 18. Shueisha 's MANGA Plus service is releasing the manga in English digitally. The manga has over 16.5 million copies in circulation.

Yen Press licensed the manga and will release the seventh volume in English on August 20. Yen Press describes the story:

Gorou is a gynecologist and idol fan who's in shock after his favorite star, Ai, announces an impromptu hiatus. Little does Gorou realize that he's about to forge a bond with her that defies all common sense! Lies are an idol's greatest weapon in this outrageous manga from Aka Akasaka ( Kaguya-sama: Love is War ) and Mengo Yokoyari ( Scum's Wish ).

The manga was nominated for the 28th Annual Tezuka Osamu Cultural Prize, and the 48th annual Kodansha Manga Awards this year.

The manga's television anime adaptation premiered in Japan in April 2023 with a 90-minute first episode. HIDIVE streamed the anime as it aired in Japan, and it is also streaming an English dub . The company stated that the anime has become the streaming service's "#1 series launch in the streamer's history." The anime's second season will premiere on July 3.

The manga is also inspiring a live-action film and series adaptation by Amazon and Toei . Toei will release the film in theaters, while the series, slated this winter, will exclusively stream on Amazon Prime Video worldwide.