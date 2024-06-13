Yoriko's Boys-Love Manga Sugar Dog Life Gets Live-Action Series on August 3

The TV Asahi channel announced on Friday that it is producing a live-action series adaptation of Yoriko 's Sugar Dog Life BL manga that will premiere on TV Asahi on August 3, and on Asahi Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) TV on August 4.

Image via Comic Natalie © 依子・一迅社／ABC

SUPER★DRAGON dance and vocal unit member Kōki Tanaka (right in image above) stars in the series as Izumi Sakuraba. Hideya Tawada (left, Bungō Stray Dogs , Psycho-Pass stage plays) stars as Kyōsuke Amazawa.

Ryūichi Honda, Takahiro Ōuchi, and Kozue Sasaki are directing the series. Motoko Takahashi , Ayumi Shimo , Shiori Ueno, and Fumino Kimoto are penning the scripts. Erina Koyama is composing the music.

Image via Manga Planet © Yoriko, Ichijinsha

Sakuraba is a college student, though you'd never know it, with his short height and baby face. Certainly, police officer Amazawa thought Sakuraba was a minor and nearly booked him for being out too late after he returned from a drinking party. But there's something oddly familiar about him, and the two strike an odd relationship...

is releasing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

Yoriko published the manga in Ichijinsha 's gateau WEB magazine from January to December 2019. Ichijinsha published one compiled book volume for the manga.



Source: Comic Natalie