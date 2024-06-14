2.5 Dimensional Seduction TV Anime Gets 2nd Promo Video, New Key Visual

Video previews Meichan's opening theme for anime premiering on July 5

The staff of the television anime of Yū Hashimoto 's 2.5 Dimensional Seduction ( 2.5 Jigen no Lilysa ) manga revealed its second promo video on Friday. The anime's website also revealed a new key visual with its characters in their school uniforms.

The above video previews Meichan's opening theme song "Shutter Chance."

The anime will premiere on July 5, and it will air for two consecutive(quarters of a year) for a half-year run.will stream the anime in its summer 2024 season.

The anime stars:

Hideki Okamoto ( Bakugan: Evolutions , Mysteria Friends ) is directing the anime at J.C. Staff . Takao Yoshioka ( Horimiya ) is in charge of the series scripts. Tomoyuki Shitaya ( Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma ) is designing the characters. Hiroaki Tsutsumi ( Dr. Stone ) is composing the music. Meichan will perform the opening theme song "Shutter Chance," and voice actresses Kaori Maeda and Akari Kitō as their characters will perform the ending theme song "Watch Me" for the show's first half.

Aiming and Team Caravan are also developing a smartphone game for the franchise titled 2.5 Jigen no Lilysa : Tenshi-tachi no Stage (2.5 Dimensional Seduction: Angels' Stage).

Seven Seas licensed the manga as part of its Ghost Ship imprint, and it describes the story:

“I have no interest in real girls!” So claims Okumura, the president of the school's manga club. He's your typical otaku , obsessed with a sexy (fictional) 2D manga character known as Lilliel. Then the new school year starts, and a (real!) 3D girl named Lilysa whose passion is cosplay joins the club. Lilysa convinces Okumura to become her photographer--and guess who her favorite manga character is? Not only that, but Lilysa is into modeling the fetishy stuff! The boundaries between 2D and 3D start to blur as this hot-blooded romantic comedy unfolds.

Hashimoto launched the ongoing manga on Shueisha 's Shonen Jump+ website in 2019. The manga has over 1.7 million copies in circulation.