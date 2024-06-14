A Few Moments of Cheers Film Streams Opening Scene in New Video

Film opened in Japan on Friday

Bandai Namco Filmworks ' Emotion label started streaming the opening scene of screenwriter Jukki Hanada , music video production group Hurray! , and 100Studio 's original anime film A Few Moments of Cheers ( Sūfunkan no Yell o ) on Friday.

Image courtesy of Bandai Namco Filmworks © 「数分間のエールを」製作委員会

The film premiered in Japan on Friday. From the film's opening day until June 20, moviegoers will get a four-page "sequel comic" drawn by the film's art director and character designer. The comic depicts what happens to the four main characters after the main story. From June 21 to 27, moviegoers will get the original guitar pick that appears in the main story.

The film stars:

The film's story begins when a high schooler who makes music videos meets a teacher who has given up on music. Amateur music video creator Asaya Kanata sees teacher and musician Yu Orie busking on the street, and decides to make a music video of her music.

Rock band Frederic performs the film's theme song "Cyan."

Jukki Hanada penned the film's story and script. Hanada is a veteran anime screenwriter who has written for many anime about musicians, including Kyoto Animation 's Sound! Euphonium , the original Love Live! series, as well as Love Live! Sunshine!! and Love Live! Superstar!! , and also Toei Animation 's latest original anime Girls Band Cry .

Music video creator trio Hurray! collaborated with 100Studio to produce the anime. Hurray! is perhaps best known for creating music videos for the yorushika band. The group's POPREQ directed the film, with Ohajiki as assistant director, and Magotsuki as the art designer. Noriyoshi Konuma was the sound director, and Tomoyuki Kono was in charge of music. Vocaloid scene music producer Vivi composed the songs that appear in the film.

Bandai Namco Filmworks is distributing the film.

Source: Press release





Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc. (Sunrise) is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.