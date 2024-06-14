AnimeFesta's Yoasobi Gurashi! Anime Debuts on Coolmic Website on Friday

Image courtesy of Suiseisha © Suika/Suiseisha Inc.

Living in a F*** Room

AnimeFesta

Anime Zone

Coolmic

announced on Friday that it has released the debut episode of the anime adaptation of's) manga by(formerlyand) on thewebsite with English subtitles on Friday. The anime's stream onis uncensored.

Suiseisha has previously stated the anime would premiere on the Coolmic website on July 7 with English subtitles, as a premium version exclusive. The anime will also have a TV version that will debut in Japan on July 7 on Tokyo MX and BS11 .

The anime stars:

Kofun Penguin as Kazuto Mano

as Kazuto Mano Ion Momoyama as Yayoi Muto

as Yayoi Muto Yukanyun as Yayoi's big sister Kaoru Mutō

Suiseisha describes the story:

"My room...has been turned into a love hotel?!" Meet Kazuto, whose hopes of becoming a photographer didn't pan out, and Yayoi, who successfully achieved her dream of becoming a model. Two childhood friends who have grown apart... Suddenly find themselves living together! In the beginning, there's an awkward tension between them, and Yayoi has a secret she can't tell Kazuto... Then, one night, things start to change... Could they be more than just childhood friends...?!

Tatsuya Sasaki ( Spy Classroom , Stardust Telepath , Tomodachi Game episode director) is directing the anime at Studio Hōkiboshi . Eeyo Kurosaki ( The Perfect Prince Loves Me, the Side Character?! ) is in charge of series composition, and Masaaki Sakurai ( Shadowverse Flame , Onsen Yōsei Hakone-chan chief animation director) is the character designer and chief animation director. Washimi is in charge of color design, and Iemaoyama is in charge of art setting and serves as art director. Rikiya Hirooku is the director of photography, Kōki Shinkai is in charge of imaging, Hisayoshi Hirasawa is editing, and Studio Mouse is in charge of sound production. Suiseisha is producing the anime.

Suika launched the Yaribeya Gurashi manga in WWWave Corporation 's ComicFesta website in 2022. Suiseisha released the first volume in print under the new Yoasobi Gurashi title on April 18, and will release the second volume in Japan on July 18. The English version of the manga is available on Coolmic .

WWWave Corporation owns the ComicFesta web manga service, as well as the AnimeFesta anime programming block. AnimeFesta (formerly Anime Zone and ComicFesta Anime ) has produced short anime adaptations of over 25 manga from ComicFesta in the past seven years, with many of the manga being adult or risque in nature. The first AnimeFesta anime was On a Lustful Night Mingling with a Priest ( Sōryo to Majiwaru Shikiyoku no Yoru ni... ), whose Japanese title has led to AnimeFesta anime sometimes being called "Sōryo-waku" (Sōryo-type) by fans. Most of the anime series have two different versions: a "broadcast" version (the censored version aired on television), and a "premium" uncensored version distributed online. WWWave Corporation releases many of the anime titles in English on its Coolmic website.

Source: Press release