My Love Story with Yamada-kun at Lv 999 Manga Extends Hiatus Indefinitely
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Manga went on hiatus in February due to author's health
The official Twitter account for Mashiro's My Love Story With Yamada-kun at Lv999 (Yamada-kun to Lv999 no Koi wo Suru) manga gave an update on the manga's current hiatus on Wednesday, stating that the hiatus is extending indefinitely. A similar update on the manga's page on ComicSmart, Inc.'s Ganma! website added that author Mashiro is focusing entirely on recovering their health. The Twitter account and Ganma! will provide an update on the manga's continuation when it is decided.
The manga has been on hiatus since February 22 earlier this year.
Mangamo is releasing the manga in English digitally, as well as in print under Penguin Random House's INKLORE colophon. Mangamo describes the story:
Recently dumped, Akane is just about to quit the game she used to play with her boyfriend, when she meets Yamada in the same RPG. Yamada in real life turns out to be somewhat of a legend. The only problem is - he is ONLY interested in the game. As Akane's feelings grow, will Yamada's focus stay on the game?
Mashiro debuted the manga in Ganma! in 2018. Kadokawa published the manga's ninth compiled book volume on April 23. INKLORE released the first volume in English on May 14. The manga inspired a television anime adaptation that premiered in April 2023. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired, and also streamed an English dub.
Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.