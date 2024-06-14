Princession Orchestra Original Anime Announced for 2025

King Records , ARIA entertainment , and Takara Tomy announced a new original television anime project titled Princession Orchestra on Friday for debut in 2025. The companies also revealed a video, as well as the main staff and cast. The project is for both children and adults, and will consist of the anime, music, and toys.

The anime stars (character name romanizations are not confirmed):

Azusa Aoi as / Minamo Sorano / Princess Ripple (blue hair)

as / Minamo Sorano / Princess Ripple (blue hair) Yuri Fujimoto as Kagari Sakibe / Princess Zeal (pink hair)

as Kagari Sakibe / Princess Zeal (pink hair) Azusa Tachibana as Kagase Ichijō / Princess Meteor (green hair)

Image via Princession Orchestra anime's website ©Project PRINCESS-SESSION

King Records and ARIA entertainment 's new content production brand UNISON are credited with the original work. Akifumi Kaneko ( Symphogear franchise's series composition) is credited with the original plan. Elements Garden 's Noriyasu Agematsu is the executive producer. Shin Ōnuma ( Fate/kaleid liner Prisma Illya anime franchise, BOFURI: I Don't Want to Get Hurt, so I'll Max Out My Defense. both seasons) is directing the anime at SILVER LINK . Manta Aisora ( Nyaruko: Crawling with Love! original creator) is writing and overseeing the series scripts. Yukiko Akiyama ( Yumeiro Pâtissière , Isuca ) is designing the characters for animation based on Mari Shimazaki 's ( Luck & Logic , Bayonetta ) original designs. Elements Garden is composing the music.

The anime takes place in Alicepia, which is a mysterious country that has existed since ancient times. The inhabitants of Alicepia, the Alicepians, are a fun-loving people, but one day mysterious monsters called Jamaock appeared to threaten the peace of Alicepia. The story follows the "princesses" who never forget the song in their hearts, even when facing such danger.

Sources: Princession Orchestra anime's website, Comic Natalie