Tying the Knot With an Amagami Sister TV Anime Reveals October Debut, Half-Year Run

The official website for the television anime of Marcey Naito 's Tying the Knot With an Amagami Sister ( Amagami-san Chi no Enmusubi ) manga revealed on Friday that the series will debut in October on TV Tokyo and its affiliates, and will air for two cours (quarter of a year) for a half-year run. The anime will have 24 episodes.

The website also revealed two more cast members and a new key visual.

Image via Tying the Knot With an Amagami Sister anime's website ©内藤マーシー・講談社／「甘神さんちの縁結び」製作委員会

The new cast includes Nana Mizuki as Mahiru Anekōji and Chika Anzai as Shirahi Tsuruyama.

Image via Tying the Knot With an Amagami Sister anime's Twitter account ©内藤マーシー・講談社／「甘神さんちの縁結び」製作委員会

will stream the series as it airs.

The anime will star:

Yujiro Abe ( KonoSuba – God’s blessing on this wonderful world! 3 , Konosuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World! ) is directing the anime at Drive with assistant director Hiroshi Watanabe ( Orphen , Hetalia The Beautiful World ). Yasuko Aoki ( The Demon Prince of Momochi House , Phantom of the Idol ) is in charge of the series scripts, and Haruko Iizuka ( Horimiya , Little Busters! , Tamayura ) is designing the characters.

Kodansha USA Publishing licensed the manga, and it describes the story:

Uryu Kamihate has had a rough start to life, but plans to forget it all by achieving his dream—matriculating into medical school. But when he arrives at his new foster home, a working shrine, his dream of a quiet place to study goes up in smoke. Not only will he be living with the three beautiful, lively Amagami sisters—but he learns that he must marry one of them and take over the temple!

Naito launched the manga Weekly Shōnen Magazine in April 2021, and it is ongoing. Kodansha 's K MANGA service is also releasing the manga in English digitally.

