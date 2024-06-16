Moriarty's Perfect Crime Novels Get 'Light Anime' Debuting on July 19

Animation ID announced on Thursday that Kuromeika 's Moriarty's Perfect Crime ( Mirai no Kuromakukei Akuyaku Reijō Moriarty no Isekai Kanzen Hanzai Hakusho ) novels are inspiring a "light anime" that will air on CBC TV starting on July 19.

Imageworks Studio is animating the series with production cooperation from nanogram and Studio KAIBA . Yōsuke Kubo ( Dahlia in Bloom: Crafting a Fresh Start With Magical Tools ) is the chief director, and Mikiko Furukawa is directing the series. Yuichi Imaizumi is the sound director, and Hiroki Nozaki is in charge of sound effects.

The series will star:

Ryōta Suzuki as James Moriarty

as James Moriarty Yuri Noguchi as Sherry Moriarty

as Sherry Moriarty Kurumi Sakamoto as Porgrette Whey Cochon

as Porgrette Whey Cochon Saiko Moriya as Miss Fairlady

Kuromeika started publishing the story on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website as well as other websites such as Kakuyomu in 2019, and the latest update was on June 16.

YUZU Comics and DNP's webtoon adaptation debuted in Japanese in February 2023.

Comikey is releasing the webtoon adaptation in English, Spanish, and Brazilian Portuguese, and it describes the series:

James Moriarty, the most fearsome criminal, met his demise after a confrontation with a famous detective at a certain waterfall. He found himself possessed by a beautiful young lady from another world, and what he saw there was the insidious abuse by other noble daughters. He has no memory, but his brain is still the same. He wields the power of his lucid mind and the perfect crime equation to the fullest for the sake of only one girl in a world without a great detective. The bullied young lady dies and is reborn as Moriarty, a villainess without blood or tears.

A "light anime" features a simpler animation style that reduces time and costs.

An adaptation of Izumi Hayama and illustrator Yachiyo Okamura 's Maarui Kanojo to Zannen na Kareshi web manga is the first such "light anime" from Animation ID, and it premiered on CBC TV on June 7, and is also streaming on many services in Japan including d Anime Store .

Thanks to DokoMadeMo for the news tip.