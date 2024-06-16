Pui Pui Molcar's All-New 3D CG Anime Film Reveals Title, Visual

The official website for Shinei Animation 's Pui Pui Molcar stop-motion anime series revealed on Sunday the title and a character visual for the franchise's all-new 3D CG anime film (as opposed to the stop-motion animation of the previous series) that TOHO NEXT will open this year. The title of the film is Pui Pui Molcar the Movie: MOLMAX .

Image via Pui Pui Molcar's website ©見里朝希／PUI PUI モルカー製作委員会

Mankyū ( Sumikkogurashi – Good to be in the corner , Migi & Dali , The IDOLM@STER Shiny Colors ) is directing the film, with original Pui Pui Molcar stop-motion series director Tomoki Misato credited as chief supervisor. Yuuko Kakihara ( Chihayafuru season 2 and 3, Cells at Work! , Buddy Daddies ) is penning the script.

The stop-motion series premiered in January 2021 within TV Tokyo 's Kinder TV children's variety program. The series centers on guinea pigs who have become cars (the title word "Molcar" combines "car" with "morumotto," the Japanese word for "guinea pig" and a variant of the English word "marmot"). Netflix began streaming the series worldwide outside of some Asian territories in March 2021. Tobidase! Narase! Pui Pui Molcar , the series' compilation film, opened in Japan in July 2021.

The series utilizes stop-motion animated puppets made of wool felt.

This series marked Tomoki Misato 's directorial debut on an animated television series. Misato also wrote the script, and he worked on the storyboards along with Hana Ono and Kei Sato . The series' animators included Misato, Ikuko Iwatsuki , Kei Sato , and Makoto Takano . The artists included Misato, Ikuko Iwatsuki , Kei Sato , Harune Satō , and Michiko Kaihatsu . Shōta Kowashi composed the music.

The franchise also inspired the Pui Pui Molcar Mogu Mogu Parking smartphone game, which launched in July 2021.

Shinei Animation produces Crayon Shin-chan and Doraemon , among other titles. Wit Studio established a stop-motion studio with Misato in December 2020.