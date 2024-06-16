Why Nobody Remembers My World? Anime's Main Promo Video Previews Opening Theme by Unlucky Morpheus

Anime debuts on July 13

The staff for the television anime of writer Kei Sazane and illustrator neco 's Naze Boku no Sekai o Dare mo Oboeteinai no ka? ( Why nobody remembers my world? ) novels uneveiled the main promotional video on Sunday during an advanced screening at Grand Cinema Sunshine in Ikebukuro, Tokyo. The trailer previews the opening theme song "Sekai Rinne" (World Reincarnation) by Unlucky Morpheus :

The staff is sharing illustrations leading up to the anime's debut, starting with a picture by manga adaptation artist Arikan :

Image courtesy of Happinet © 2024 細音啓/KADOKAWA/なぜ僕製作委員会

The anime will premiere on Tokyo MX on July 13 at 10:30 p.m. JST before airing on BS Asahi , Kansai TV , and other channels.

The anime stars:

Image courtesy of Happinet © 2024 細音啓/KADOKAWA/なぜ僕製作委員会

Tatsuma Minamikawa ( Fire Force TV 2 , Wave, Listen to Me! ) is directing the anime at project No.9 . Satoru Sugizawa ( Love After World Domination ) is overseeing the series scripts, and Hiromi Kato ( Goblin Slayer II , A Returner's Magic Should Be Special ) is adapting neco 's original character designs for animation.

Additional staff includes:

SUSU is performing the first ending theme song "Togirenaide" (Don't Stop), URBANGARDE is performing the second ending "Ai, Amnesia" (Love, Amnesia), and ELFENSJóN is performing the third ending "UMBRA."

Kadokawa published the novel series' first volume in July 2017, and the ninth and final volume in August 2020.

Arikan launched the manga adaptation in Kadokawa 's Monthly Comic Alive magazine in February 2018. BookWalker Global is releasing the manga in English under the title Why Does Nobody Remember Me in This World? , and it describes the story:

War between the five races on earth - the humans, the "Demonic Race", the "Wild God Race", the "Spirit Race" and the "Phantom Beast Race"- has ended in the victory of humans.

It is said that "Prophet Sid" had sealed the other four races in the black pyramid now called "Crypts".

Kai's job is to watch the crypts and make sure that there is no change. He is also training to save humans when the other races break the seal and come back to this world.

The crypts looked quiet today...but after Kai felt the world bending in front of his eye...everything changed.

"World Rebirth" was activated...!!

Now Kai is in a totally different world where no one knows him. But he remembers everyone!

Sazane's Kami wa Game ni Ueteiru ( God's Game We Play or literally, God is Hungry for Games) light novel series also inspired a television anime adaptation, which debuted on April 1.

Additionally, the second season for the television anime of Sazane and Ao Nekonabe 's Our Last Crusade or the Rise of a New World ( Kimi to Boku no Saigo no Senjō, Arui wa Sekai ga Hajimaru Seisen ) light novel series will also premiere in July, after a delay. The first season premiered in October 2020.

In commemoration of three works by Sazane having anime adaptations this year, Kadokawa and Happinet are hosting a special collaboration campaign that will include prize giveaways on social media.

