Live-Action Atashino! Film Adds 2 Cast Members

The official website for the live-action film of Momoko Kōda 's Atashino! (Mine!) manga revealed two more cast members for the film on Monday. Former =LOVE idol group member Nagisa Saitō (left in image below, live-action Oshi no Ko ) plays Akoko's best friend and rival in love Mitsuki Taniguchi, while Jūtarō Yamanaka (right) plays Ao Narita, Naomi's close friend whom Akoko and Mitsuki always consult.

Image via Comic Natalie © 幸田もも子／集英社・映画「あたしの！」製作委員会

The film stars former Hinatazaka46 idol group member Miho Watanabe (left in image below) as Akoko Sekikawa, and INI boy band member Masaya Kimura (right) as Naomi Mitomo.

Image via Comic Natalie © 幸田もも子／集英社・映画「あたしの！」製作委員会

The film will open this fall. Mitsunori Yokobori is directing the film, and is also the editor and director of photography. Satoko Okazaki is penning the script. Kōji Endō is composing the music.

Image via Amazon © Momoko Kōda, Shueisha

The manga focuses on Akoko Sekikawa, a straightforward second-year high school girl who is quick to act and cannot lie to herself or other people. She is always together with her friend, Mitsuki Taniguchi, a girl who she has been classmates with since third grade. At the start of the school year, they find themselves in the same class as Naomi Mitomo, who despite being held back a year, remains the object of students' adoration. Akoko falls in love with him at first sight and immediately begins her advances towards him, though Mitsuki is unimpressed and feels that it isn't really love. When Akoko asks Naomi to go out with her, she is immediately rejected, but hears about the real reason why Naomi won't go out with anyone from Naomi's friend, and thus continues her advances. All the while, Mitsuki and Naomi find themselves growing into a closer relationship.

Kōda launched the manga in Shueisha 's Bessatsu Margaret magazine in September 2017. The manga ended with its fourth volume in January 2019.

Yen Press is releasing Kōda's No Longer Heroine and My Special One manga in English.

Sources: Atashino! live-action film's website, Comic Natalie