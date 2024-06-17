Puella Magi Madoka Magica: Magia Exedra Smartphone Game's English Teaser Promo Video Streamed

Game slated for release this year

Aniplex began streaming an English teaser promotional video on Monday for the Puella Magi Madoka Magica: Magia Exedra smartphone game. The game is slated for release this year.

The game has also opened an English X/Twitter account. The game's tagline is, "Now go. Unveil the memories of these Magical Girls."

The first in a series of livestream programs for the game will stream on July 2 at 8:00 p.m. JST (7:00 a.m. EDT).

Pokelabo ( Assault Lily: Last Bullet, SINoALICE ) and f4samurai ( Magia Record: Puella Magi Madoka Magica Side Story , Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion Lost Stories, Ange Vierge -Re:Link-) are developing the game. Pokelabo will also administer the game, and Aniplex is planning and distributing.

The Magia Record: Puella Magi Madoka Magica Side Story smartphone game launched for iOS and Android devices in Japan in August 2017, and is free to play with optional in-game purchases. The English version launched in the United States and Canada in June 2019 and ended service in September 2020.

The Japanese version will end service on the PC version on July 1 at 3:00 p.m. JST and for iOS and Android on July 31 at 3:00 p.m. JST.

The game's television anime adaptation premiered in January 2020. The anime's second season premiered in July 2021. The third and final season debuted in April 2022.