Dragon Quest I & II Games Get HD-2D Remake; Dragon Quest III HD-2D Game Launches on November 14

Dragon Quest I & 2 HD-2D remakes scheduled for 2025 release

Square Enix revealed on Tuesday during the Nintendo Direct livestream a trailer for the the "HD-2D" remake of the Dragon Quest III: The Seeds of Salvation game, and it reveals that the game will launch for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam and Windows on November 14. The end of the trailer also officially unveiled new "HD-2D" remakes for Dragon Quest I & II for Switch, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam and Windows, scheduled for release in 2025:

Square Enix teased an "HD-2D" Dragon Quest game in May.

In May 2021, Square Enix announced the "HD-2D" remake of the Dragon Quest III: The Seeds of Salvation game, with plans for a simultaneous worldwide release "on home consoles."

The "HD-2D" art style evokes sprite-based art, but with 3D backgrounds and dynamic lighting and effect, similar in style to Square Enix 's earlier Octopath Traveler game.

Chunsoft developed the third Dragon Quest game, and Enix published the game for the Famicom in 1988. Since then, Enix/ Square Enix have ported the first three games in the series to multiple platforms, including the Super Famicom, the Game Boy Color, Wii, and smartphones. The first three Dragon Quest games launched on Nintendo 3DS and PlayStation 4 in Japan in August 2017, and got releases on the Switch in September 2019 worldwide.