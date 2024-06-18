Romancing SaGa 2: Revenge of the Seven Game Gets Remake

Square Enix announced on Tuesday during the Nintendo Direct livestream on Tuesday that its Romancing SaGa 2 game is getting an HD remake on October 24. The game will launch digitally for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam , as well as physically for Switch and PS5.

Square Enix released a remastered version of its Romancing SaGa: Minstrel Song game for PS5, PS4, Switch, PC via Steam , iOS, and Android in November 2022.

The Romancing SaGa 2 sequel game launched for Super Famicom in 1993. The remastered version of the game released for PlayStation 4, PlayStation Vita, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and PC worldwide in December 2017.

Square released the first Romancing SaGa game in 1992 for the Super Famicom (SNES) game console. An enhanced remake of the game for the PlayStation 2 titled Romancing SaGa: Minstrel Song launched in Japan and North America in 2005. A ported version of the original Super Famicom game launched for mobile phones and digitally for Nintendo Wii in 2009.

Romancing SaGa 3 launched for Super Famicom in 1995. The remastered version of the game launched for PS4, PlayStation Vita, Switch, Xbox One, PC, iOS, and Android in November 2019.

The SaGa Emerald Beyond game launched for Switch, PS5, PS4, PC via Steam , iOS, and Android on April 25.