Farmagia Game's Extended Trailer Unveils Asian Kung-Fu Generation's Theme Song, Anime Project

Marvelous Europe unveiled the extended trailer for the monster-farming/action game Farmagia on Thursday. In addition to a deeper look at the gameplay, the trailer announces and previews Asian Kung-Fu Generation 's theme song "Life is Beautiful," and it also announces that the game has an anime project in production.

The game will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, and Windows PC via Steam on November 1 in physical and digital formats.

Players take control of "Farmagia" Ten, who lives in the underworld Felicidad. By cultivating the farm, players can raise and take control of monsters to take on opponents and free the land from the oppressive Magus. Monsters can also be fused together to make powerful new forms.

The game features character designs and art by Fairy Tail artist Hiro Mashima .

The game was previously titled "Project Magia" when it was first announced by Marvelous in May 2023.

Kōhei Amasaki voices protagonist Ten. Ayane Sakura voices Ten's childhood friend Arche, while Inori Minase voices another of Ten's childhood friends Chica. Atsumi Tanezaki voices the game's mascot Lookie-Loo. Sakura and Minase perform the game's theme song "dis-dystopia."

Source: Press release