Koei Tecmo Affiliate Begins Building Game Theme Park in Yokohama

Theme park plans to open in July 2027

Real estate company Koyuu announced on Tuesday that it began construction of a video game theme park named the "Game Art Museum" in Yokohama's Minato Mirai area in February, with the park planned to finish by May 2027, and open by July 2027. The company did not reveal details on the attractions for the park, but revealed that the "Game Art Museum" building itself will be spiral-shaped and have three floors.

Image via Daiwa House © DAIWA HOUSE INDUSTRY CO., LTD. All rights reserved.

The park will also include an "Art Garden" that will use foliage and projection mapping to portray game worlds. This area will also include an office building with 29 floors and two basement floors.

Koyuu is an affiliate of game company Koei Tecmo Holdings, the parent company of game developer and publisher Koei Tecmo Games ( Nobunaga's Ambition , Warriors series, Atelier series). Koei Tecmo Games' headquarters building is itself located in the Minato Mirai area.

Source: Yomiuri Shimbun via Hachima Kikō