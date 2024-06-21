×
Anime Expo to Host Producer Takatoshi Chino

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Platinum End, F/GO: Camelot producer attends LA event on July 4-7

Anime Expo announced on Thursday that Signal.MD producer Takatoshi Chino will attend this year's event.

Chino has produced such anime as Fate/Grand Order The Movie Divine Realm of the Round Table: Camelot "Wandering: Agateram", Kizuna no Allele, Platinum End, MARS RED, Dragon Goes House-Hunting, The Fire Hunter, and Shinkalion Change the World as part of Signal.MD. He also previously served as a producer for Xebec.

Anime Expo 2024 will take place at the Los Angeles Convention Center on July 4-7.

Source: Anime Expo's X/Twitter account

