Anime Expo to Host Producer Takatoshi Chino
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Anime Expo announced on Thursday that Signal.MD producer Takatoshi Chino will attend this year's event.
📣 Announcing Takatoshi Chino to appear at #AX2024. Takatoshi is the President of https://t.co/QvwJNInLSZ and formerly served as a Producer at XEBEC. He has produced works such as "Platinum End" at https://t.co/QvwJNInLSZ. 🎬 pic.twitter.com/tbsXvls33D— Anime Expo (@AnimeExpo) June 20, 2024
Chino has produced such anime as Fate/Grand Order The Movie Divine Realm of the Round Table: Camelot "Wandering: Agateram", Kizuna no Allele, Platinum End, MARS RED, Dragon Goes House-Hunting, The Fire Hunter, and Shinkalion Change the World as part of Signal.MD. He also previously served as a producer for Xebec.
Anime Expo 2024 will take place at the Los Angeles Convention Center on July 4-7.
