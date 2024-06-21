Highspeed Étoile Original Anime Gets Visual Novel for Switch

Entergram announced on Friday a new visual novel based on the original television anime project Highspeed Étoile titled Highspeed Étoile Paddock Stories . The company will release the game for Nintendo Switch on November 21.

Image via Entergram's X/Twitter account © HSE Project, Entergram

The game will get a limited edition that includes a Prima Stella acrylic figure, B2W suede tapestry, soundtrack, voice drama CD, artbook, and a new novel.

Takuya Fujima ( Magical Girl Lyrical Nanoha ViVid manga artist; original character designer for R-15 , Warlords of Sigrdrifa , and Weiß Survive ), the original character designer for the show, is drawing the game's character portraits and event CGs.

©HSE Project

The anime debuted on April 5.

The anime takes place in the near future, where the latest technology has made it so vehicles can travel at 500 km/h (about 310 mph) safely and securely. A next-generation race event called NEX Race is born, which changes the world of racing. NEX Racing features AI control support and a "Revolburst" mechanism.

A newcomer named Rin Rindo will make her debut in NEX Race, and will further revolutionize the sport. Rin once had a dream of becoming a ballet dancer, but had to give up on that dream due to an injury. Afterward she became a NEET and a gamer who lived in her grandmother's house. But one day she is suddenly thrown into the world of racing.

The anime is also getting a puzzle game for smartphones titled Highspeed Étoile Puzzle Racing! that is slated to release this year. BlazeCircuit Studio is developing the game. The game will be free to play with optional paid items.

Source: Entergram's X/Twitter account via Gematsu