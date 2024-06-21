Lunny-chan to Tanjōbiya-san Picture Books Get Short Anime

New short is part of's "Animehon" project adapting picture books into commercials, short anime

Kodansha 's "Animehon" project adapting Japanese picture books ("e-hon") into animated commercials or web shorts unveiled its second installment on Friday: a short anime adaptation of writer Tarout and illustrator Uranai Shiitake's Lunny-chan to Tanjōbiya-san ( Lucky Bunny Lunny & Mx. Birthday ) picture book.

The anime shows a birthday celebrant who invites the bunny Lunny to their birthday.

The first anime in Kodansha 's "Animehon" project was an adaptation of writer Yūko Kanno and illustrator Yōko Kitami 's Harinezumi no Luchika (Luchika the Hedgehog) picture book series.

