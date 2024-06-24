Live-Action I Hear the Sunspots Show Reveals Ending Theme, New Video

The official X (formerly Twitter ) account for the live-action series of Yuki Fumino 's I Hear the Sunspot ( Hidamari ga Kikoeru ) boys-love manga began streaming a trailer for the series on Monday. The staff also revealed that Takaya Kawasaki will perform the show's ending theme song "Yūhi no Ue" (Above the Setting Sun).

flumpool is performing the show's opening theme song "SUMMER LION," which the band created specifically for this series. The band's vocalist Ryūta Yamamura said he read over the manga several times and incorporated the relationship and emotions of the story's leads into the song.

As previously announced, Motoki Nakazawa (right in visual above) plays Kōhei Sugihara, while Toranosuke Kobayashi (left) plays Taichi Sagawa.

The additional cast members include:

Takuma Usa as Tomoki Yokoyama

Omi Natsuki as Tetsu Yasuda

Naomi Nishida as Ryōko Sugihara

as Ryōko Sugihara Denden as Genji Sagawa

The series will premiere first on June 26 on U-NEXT , ahead of the July 3 release on broadcast television. Fūga Yaegashi, Shō Makino, and Takanobu Harashima are directing episodes, and Izumi Kawasaki is writing the scripts.

One Peace Books publishes the series in English and describes the story:

Because of a hearing disability, Kōhei is often misunderstood and has trouble integrating into life on campus, so he learns to keep his distance. That is until he meets the outspoken and cheerful Taichi. He tells Kōhei that his hearing loss is not his fault. Taichi's words cut through Kōhei's usual defense mechanisms and open his heart. More than friends, less than lovers, their relationship changes Kōhei forever.

I Hear the Sunspot is Fumino's debut work, and it launched in Printemps Shuppan's Canna magazine in 2013. Printemps Publishing released the one-volume manga in October 2014, and released a sequel volume titled I Hear the Sunspot: Theory of Happiness ( Hidamari ga Kikoeru: Kōfuku-ron ) in May 2016. It received a sequel series I Hear the Sunspot: Limit ( Hidamari ga Kikoeru: Limit ) from 2017-2020. The third series I Hear the Sunspot : Four Seasons ( Hidamari ga Kikoeru : Shunkashuutou ) launched in 2021. Printemps shipped the third compiled volume on May 30. One Peace Books publishes the series in English and shipped the second volume on July 2.

The series inspired a live-action film starring Hideya Tawada and Akira Onodera in June 2017.