Tasokare Hotel Mobile Game Gets Anime Adaptation in January 2025

Anime streaming service It's Anime! announced on Monday that SEEC's Tasokare Hotel mobile game will get an anime adaptation and revealed its first visual, teaser trailer, main cast, staff, and January 2025 debut.

It's Anime! describes the anime adaptation's story:

It exists as a place between life and death, where souls unable to decide whether to move on to the afterlife or return to the present world can rest their wings.

The protagonist, Neko Tsukahara, wanders into "TASOKARE HOTEL" without remembering who she is or why she's there.

Guided by the hotel staff, she is led to her room.

"There should be items related to the customer's memories in the room. These might serve as clues to help the customer regain their memories."

While searching for a way to return to the present world and remembering who she is, she encounters a certain incident...