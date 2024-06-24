News
Tasokare Hotel Mobile Game Gets Anime Adaptation in January 2025
posted on by Joanna Cayanan
Anime streaming service It's Anime! announced on Monday that SEEC's Tasokare Hotel mobile game will get an anime adaptation and revealed its first visual, teaser trailer, main cast, staff, and January 2025 debut.
It's Anime! describes the anime adaptation's story:
"TASOKARE HOTEL" is a hotel that is engulfed in twilight all day long, with no distinction between day and night.
It exists as a place between life and death, where souls unable to decide whether to move on to the afterlife or return to the present world can rest their wings.
The protagonist, Neko Tsukahara, wanders into "TASOKARE HOTEL" without remembering who she is or why she's there.
Guided by the hotel staff, she is led to her room.
"There should be items related to the customer's memories in the room. These might serve as clues to help the customer regain their memories."
While searching for a way to return to the present world and remembering who she is, she encounters a certain incident...
The anime stars:
- Rika Momokawa as Neko Tsukahara
- Kōdai Sakai as Atori Haruto
- Yusuke Shirai as Masaki Osoto
- Kanehira Yamamoto as Hotel Manager
- Yuki Nagano as Ruri
- Natsue Sasamoto as Menow
- Takashi Narumi as Kiriko
Kōsuke Kuremizu is directing the anime at PRA (Editor's Note: The above English-subtitled video lists Kousuke Fujishima as the director, but the Japanese version of the video lists Kōsuke Kuremizu's name in kanji). Yūko Hariba (Ensemble Stars!! Road to Show!! film's animation director and costume designer) is in charge of character and costume design, and is also one of the chief animation directors. Other chief animation directors include Minefumi Harada, Yuki Yabuta, and Fumiya Uehara.
Additional staff includes:
- Prop Design: Michiko Ōtani, Yuki Adachi, Kiyomi Wada, Naochika Yoshimura
- Art Setting: Asaho Takahashi
- Art Director: Scott MacDonald
- Color Design: Hiroko Umezaki
- 2D Works: Keiko Ōnishi, Mamiko Satō
- 3D Production Cooperation: CAPSULE
- Cinematographer: Atsushi Kanō
- Editing: Keisuke Yanagi
- Sound Director: Takatoshi Hamano
- Music: Tsujiyo/sugarbeans
- Music Production: Flying Dog
The game's original author Benoma Ray and concept creator SEEC stated that the anime version incorporates "developments that add unique charm only possible in this medium," and that they have "crafted a work that will bring new surprises and emotions even to fans of the original [game]."
The Tasokare Hotel game launched for iOS and Android in 2017 and has over 1.1 million downloads worldwide. A sequel game titled Tasokare Hotel Re:newal launched for iOS and Android in Japan in December 2022, and the sequel game's Steam version launched in Japan on January 23.
Source: Press release
this article has been modified since it was originally posted; see change history