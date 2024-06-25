News
Live-Action One Piece Series' 2nd Season Adds 4 Cast Members for Baroque Works
posted on by Alex Mateo
Netflix announced on Tuesday four new cast members for the second season of its Hollywood live-action series of Eiichiro Oda's One Piece manga. The characters are members of Baroque Works:
The newly announced cast includes:
- David Dastmalchian as Mr. 3
- Jazzara Jaslyn as Miss Valentine
- Camrus Johnson as Mr. 5
- Daniel Lasker as Mr. 9
The second season will add Joe Tracz (Percy Jackson and the Olympians) as a writer, executive producer, and co-showrunner. He joins the first season's writer, executive producer, and co-showrunner Matt Owens. Season 1 co-showrunner Steve Maeda will serve as executive producer.
Deadline reports that filming will begin in June with an expected 2025 release date.
Tomorrow Studios, a partnership between producer Marty Adelstein (Prison Break, Teen Wolf) and ITV Studios, produced the live-action series. Becky Clements served as an executive producer with Maeda.
Source: Netflix's X/Twitter account