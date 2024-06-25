Live-Action One Piece Series' 2nd Season Adds 4 Cast Members for Baroque Works

Netflix announced on Tuesday four new cast members for the second season of its Hollywood live-action series of Eiichiro Oda 's One Piece manga. The characters are members of Baroque Works:

The newly announced cast includes:

David Dastmalchian as Mr. 3

as Mr. 3 Jazzara Jaslyn as Miss Valentine

Camrus Johnson as Mr. 5

Daniel Lasker as Mr. 9

The live-action series debuted exclusively onlast August. The first season had eight episodes, as opposed to 10 episodes as originally reported.

The second season will add Joe Tracz ( Percy Jackson and the Olympians ) as a writer, executive producer, and co-showrunner. He joins the first season's writer, executive producer, and co-showrunner Matt Owens . Season 1 co-showrunner Steve Maeda will serve as executive producer.

Deadline reports that filming will begin in June with an expected 2025 release date.

Tomorrow Studios , a partnership between producer Marty Adelstein ( Prison Break, Teen Wolf ) and ITV Studios, produced the live-action series. Becky Clements served as an executive producer with Maeda.