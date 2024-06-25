Rumiko Takahashi's Ranma 1/2 Manga Gets New Anime

Video teases more information to come on July 17

A new official X/Twitter account opened on Wednesday to announce that Rumiko Takahashi 's Ranma 1/2 manga is getting a new anime adaptation. There will be more information on July 17 at 6:00 p.m. JST (5:00 a.m. EDT).

Weekly Shōnen Sunday

Takahashi debuted the manga in'smagazine in August 1987, and ended it in March 1996. The series had 38 compiled book volumes.

The manga inspired the Ranma 1/2 television anime series in April 1989. The anime continued into the Ranma ½: Nettō-hen series in October 1989, and it ran until September 1992. The franchise also inspired two movies, a theatrical anime, and OVAs, with the final OVA episode shipping in January 1996. The Ranma ½: Nightmare! Incense of Spring Sleep special anime launched in September 2008. The series inspired a live-action television special in December 2011.

Viz Media released the anime on VHS, DVD, and Blu-ray Disc. The company also published the manga.

Takahashi's Urusei Yatsura manga recently inspired a new television anime that premiered in the Noitamina programming block on Fuji TV in October 2022. The show's second half started on January 11. The show's fourth and final cours debuted on April 11.