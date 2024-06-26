KamiErabi GOD.app Anime Teases Season 2 in Video

Season 1 reruns on July 3 before season 2 premieres in October

The official website for the KamiErabi GOD.app original television anime revealed a new visual and a teaser promotional video on Wednesday. The video reveals the start of the first season's rerun on July 3 on Fuji TV 's +Ultra programming block and also teases the second season's October premiere.

The anime's second season will premiere in October on Fuji TV 's +Ultra programming block, and will be its "Concluding Arc." The anime's two seasons will consecutively air from July to October.

The anime teased a "Game Re:Start" for the anime after its 12th episode in December.

— a new joint venture between Saudi Arabia-based Group and "dedicated to the licensing, promotion, and production of anime content in the Middle East region" — stated in a press release on October 21 that the anime will have a second season in 2024.

The KamiErabi GOD.app anime premiered on October 4 on Fuji TV 's +Ultra programming block, and then on Fuji TV 's affiliate channels. Crunchyroll streamed the anime in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, and CIS as it aired in Japan.

Hiroyuki Seshita ( Knights of Sidonia ) is directing the anime by original creator Yokō Tarō ( NieR:Automata ) at UNEND . JIN ( Kagerou Project ) is writing the script and is in charge of series composition. Atsushi Ohkubo ( Fire Force , Soul Eater ) is designing the characters. MONACA ( NieR:Automata Ver 1.1a ) is composing the music. ELAIZA performed the first season's opening theme song " SCRAP & Build," and Alisa performed the ending theme song "Bleed My Heart."