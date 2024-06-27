Bleach: Brave Souls Game Launches for Xbox Consoles

Switch version coming at later date

Bleach : Brave Souls

announced that it has released itsgame for Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S on Thursday.

The company will release the Nintendo Switch version, which was initially announced for summer 2024, at a later date.

KLab debuted the action role-playing game for iOS and Android devices in Japan in July 2015 and worldwide in January 2016. The game is free-to-play with in-app purchases. It reached 25 million downloads worldwide in October 2017, and it has over 55 million downloads worldwide. The game includes seven languages: Japanese, English, French, Traditional Chinese, Simplified Chinese, Korean, and Thai.

The game launched for PC in August 2020 worldwide except in mainland China. Players are able to access the PC version in the same regions as the original smartphone game. The PC release features controller compatibility, high-quality graphics, and support for multiple devices.

KLab released the game on PlayStation 4 in over 148 countries and regions around the world in March 2022, after a delay from its originally scheduled 2021 release. The PS4 version of the game supports controllers and cross-play with other versions.

Other smartphone games in the Bleach franchise include Bleach : Immortal Soul , Bleach : Paradise Lost, BLEACH Kyo・Kai-Tamashinokakusei: Shinigami (Bleach: Boundary Awakened Souls - Shinigami), and Bleach : Soul Rising , which launched in March 2020, September 2017, November 2018, and September 2020, respectively.

KLab is also developing a completely new hybrid casual game (a game model that combines the simplicity of a casual game with the mechanics of an online game) based on the Bleach anime series.

The Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War anime's first cours (quarter of a year) premiered in October 2022, and ended in December 2022 with a one-hour special that combined the anime's 12th and 13th episodes. Viz Media is streaming the anime on Hulu in the U.S. The anime is streaming on Disney+ internationally, and Ani-One Asia is streaming the series in many Asian countries. The anime's second cours premiered in the United States on Hulu , Latin America on Star+ , and in select other countries internationally on Disney+ in July 2023. The anime covers the rest of the original manga up through its ending. The Thousand Year Blood War arc is the final arc of the manga, and covers volumes 55-74.

