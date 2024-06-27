Live-Action Honeko Akabane's Bodyguards Film's Behind-the-Scenes Video Shows Action, Comedy Scenes

Film opens in Japan on August 2

The staff for the live-action film of Masamitsu Nigatsu 's Honeko Akabane's Bodyguards ( Akabane Honeko no Bodyguard ) manga unveiled a behind-the-scenes video for the film on Thursday. The video shows the filming of some action and comedy scenes.

member Raul plays the protagonist Arakuni Ibuki.

Other cast members include:

Natsuki Deguchi as Akabane Honeko

Tao Tsuchiya as Masachika Jingū

as Masachika Jingū Daiken Okudaira as Sumihiko Somejima

as Sumihiko Somejima Hikaru Takahashi as Nei Togeya

The film will open in Japan on August 2. Junichi Ishikawa ( Princess Jellyfish , Fragile , Innai Keisatsu live-action series) is directing the movie, and Hiroyuki Yatsu is is writing the script. Idol group SNOW MAN will perform the film's theme song "BREAKOUT."

The K MANGA service is publishing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

They have only one goal – to kill Honeko Akabane! One day, Arakuni Ibuki learns that his childhood friend, Honeko Akabane, is being targeted by assassins! Both of them are in Class 3-4 at Sosoji High School, and Ibuki is ordered to protect Akabane for one year. His goal is to ensure that she graduates safely, but he must do so without her realizing it. And so begins his secret life as a bodyguard at school! However, there seems to be more secrets within "Class 3-4"…?! This is the start of a new and exciting action school comedy!!

Nigatsu debuted the manga in Weekly Shōnen Magazine in September 2022. Kodansha published the manga's seventh compiled book volume on February 16.

