Seven Seas Announces 2 Audiobooks, Licenses Guilty Smile, Glasses With a Chance of Delinquent Manga, 4 More Titles
posted on by Anita Tai
Seven Seas Entertainment announced on Wednesday that it has licensed Shigeru Haijima's Only I Know the World Is Ending and Getting Killed by Rampaging Beasts Only Makes Me Stronger, MAMITA's Wanna Be My Dress-Up Lover?, Kou Unazuki's Guilty Smile, Naruki's Glasses With a Chance of Delinquent, Kakeru Tsukino's Play Me Softly, and PEACH-PIT's Rozen Maiden Collector's Edition manga.
The company also revealed it will produce audiobooks for Syougo Kinugasa and Shunsaku Tomose's Classroom of the Elite: Year 2, and Honobonoru500 and Nama's The Weakest Tamer Began a Journey to Pick Up Trash light novels.Title: Only I Know the World Is Ending and Getting Killed by Rampaging Beasts Only Makes Me Stronger
Creator(s): Shigeru Haijima
Release date: January 2025 (volume 1)
Summary:
Akira is your average office worker who dies in a not-so-average way. On his way home from work, he is killed...by a minotaur! He wakes up back in the office, but the world as he knew it has changed. Mythical beasts and monsters are running amok, destroying everything in their path. Akira discovers that every time he dies, he gets resurrected with the skills he acquired from his previous lives intact! Armed with unlimited lives and an ever-expanding skill set, he now stands in the way of the beasts and their rampaging wave of destruction.
Title: Wanna Be My Dress-Up Lover?
Creator(s): MAMITA
Release date: December 2024 (BL Label)
Summary:
Manabe Shiro has a stressful job managing a travel agency, and when the workday is done he blows off steam by working as a “maid” at a cross-dressing café. The café is Shiro's safe place, until one night his sardonic subordinate Nabatame Kuro comes in! Though the two might not get along at work, now that Kuro knows his secret, Shiro is willing to do whatever it takes to make sure Kuro keeps his mouth shut. Can this fraught relationship become something fulfilling for both men? For Mature Readers.
Title: Guilty Smile
Creator(s): Kou Unazuki
Release date: December 2024 (volume 1, Steamship Imprint)
Summary:
When Princess Lailah's kingdom falls, she has one final duty: to act as a body double for her twin sister and face death at the hands of rebel leader Prince Khalifa—who just happens to be her first love. Princess Lailah's ruse to deceive the prince by impersonating her sister works, but it turns out he has other plans for her. Seeking revenge on the princess who imprisoned and tormented him, Khalifa puts a curse on Lailah that forces her to submit to his every whim. Can she endure the grudge of a man she once loved in order to protect her sister? Or will she accept her role as a doll that lives only to serve him? For Mature Readers.
Title: Glasses With a Chance of Delinquent
Creator(s): Naruki
Release date: January 2025 (volume 1)
Summary:
Momose has always longed for a peaceful high school life. She wants nothing to do with hoodlums, delinquents, or troublemakers. When she meets Ichikura, an inconspicuous black-haired boy with glasses, he looks like a normal, nice guy. But it turns out that back in junior high he was a nefarious delinquent! He keeps assuring her that he's changed his ways, but he still has a knack for picking fights! Has Ichikura really turned over a new leaf? And will Momose keep the secret about his rowdy past?
Title: Play Me Softly
Creator(s): Kakeru Tsukino
Release date: December 2024 (BL Label)
Summary:
Aihara, a straitlaced office worker who plays in a concert band on the side, is having a hard time moving on from his first love. But one day, Hayama, the very classmate who'd first stolen Aihara's heart in high school, joins the band. Reunited with an old flame, Aihara's feelings are sure to be rekindled, especially when they share a passionate kiss. After Hayama pins him to the ground, Aihara won't be able to resist the aches of his heart—and his body! Two men share a sweet refrain from their youth in this dramatic reunion romance! For Mature Readers.
Title: Rozen Maiden Collector's Edition
Creator(s): PEACH-PIT
Release date: January 2025 (volume 1)
Summary:
After enduring cruelty from his classmates, Sakurada Jun shuts himself away, preferring to live in solitude. Just when he thought he'd found peace in seclusion, a mysterious box disrupts his world, revealing the enigmatic Shinku—a living doll from the legendary Rozen Maiden collection. Shinku is beautiful yet demanding, and instantly declares that Jun shall be her new servant. Before he can wrap his head around the unusual events, they're attacked! With no other options for survival, Jun agrees to a contract with Shinku and witnesses the true nature of her power.
Now sworn to Shinku, Jun is pulled into the dangerous world of “The Alice Game,” a deadly battle where only one of the seven Rozen Maiden dolls can emerge as the perfect doll. With danger lurking at every turn and Shinku's high-maintenance personality to contend with, Jun is about to learn just how intense playing with dolls can be!
Title: Classroom of the Elite: Year 2
Creator(s): Syougo Kinugasa, Tomoseshunsaku
Release date: July 11 (volume 1)
Narrated by: Zion Jang
Summary:
As Ayanokouji and his classmates begin their second year at the Advanced Nurturing High School, they're greeted by a fresh gauntlet of exams and a fresh batch of rather unique first-year students. They'll have to get to know each other quickly, because the first special exam pairs the first-years with the second-years on a written test—with only the second-years facing expulsion if their team performs poorly! Worse yet? It seems one of the new first-years is also from the White Room. Can Ayanokouji avoid expulsion while sussing out the identity of this hidden foe?
Title: The Weakest Tamer Began a Journey to Pick Up Trash
Creator(s): Honobonoru500, Nama
Release date: July 18 (volume 1)
Narrated by: Heather Corrigan
Summary:
In Ivy's world, stars are everything. She's a Tamer, born to subdue monsters and animals, but she was also born starless! With her life in danger, Ivy flees into the forest where she befriends a weak little slime named Sora—the one creature she can tame. Together, the unlikely pair set off on a journey, salvaging rubbish to survive. Along the way they'll win hearts, evade danger, and discover there's more to starless Ivy than meets the eye!
Source: Press release