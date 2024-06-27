Wind Breaker Anime Gets 2nd Season in 2025

1st season's 13th/final episode aired on Thursday

The staff for the television anime of Satoru Nii 's Wind Breaker manga announced on Friday that the anime is getting a second season in 2025. Crunchyroll revealed that it will stream the second season in in over 200 countries and territories worldwide. Aniplex streamed an announcement video:

The first season's 13th and final episode aired on Thursday.

The anime premiered on 28 MBS / TBS stations on April 4 in the Super Animeism TURBO block. Crunchyroll has been streaming the anime as it airs, and it is also streaming an English dub .

There was an early screening event at Shinjuku Wald 9 on March 31 with cast members in attendance.

Toshifumi Akai ( Fate/Grand Order Absolute Demonic Front: Babylonia ) directed the anime at CloverWorks . Hiroshi Seko ( Attack on Titan , Jujutsu Kaisen ) handled the series composition. Taishi Kawakami ( Akebi's Sailor Uniform ) designed the characters. Ryō Takahashi ( Arifureta - From Commonplace to World's Strongest ) composed the music.

Kodansha USA Publishing licensed the manga and has been releasing it digitally in English since spring 2022. It is now also publishing the series in print. The company describes the manga:

An adrenaline-filled manga set in a high school for delinquents who are now heroes protecting their town. A fierce, new student arrives at the school determined to fight his way to the top and become the strongest of them all. This edgy, action-packed manga is guaranteed to excite fans of Tokyo Revengers and other stories about high school delinquents. Haruka Sakura wants nothing to do with weaklings—he's only interested in the strongest of the strong. He's just started at Furin High School, a school of degenerates known only for their brawling strength—strength they use to protect their town from anyone who wishes it ill. But Haruka's not interested in being a hero or being part of any sort of team—he just wants to fight his way to the top!

Nii launched the manga in Kodansha 's Magazine Pocket app in Japanese in January 2021. Kodansha published the manga's 19th compiled book volume on May 9.

The manga ranked no. 9 in AnimeJapan's 2022 list of "Manga We Want To See Animated."



Source: Email correspondence