Mobile Suit Gundam Silver Phantom VR Anime's Video Reveals/Previews Shoko Nakagawa's Theme Song

The official YouTube channel for the Mobile Suit Gundam franchise streamed a video on Thursday that reveals and previews Shōko Nakagawa 's theme song "Across the World" for Bandai Namco Filmworks and virtual reality (VR) production company Atlas V 's Mobile Suit Gundam Silver Phantom feature-length VR anime for Meta Quest.

The song launches on various services on July 3.

Image courtesy of Bandai Namco Filmworks, Atlas V © SOTSU・SUNRISE

Kenichi Suzuki ( SD Gundam Sangokuden Brave Battle Warriors , Gundam Evolve ) is directing the anime, and Ryōji Sekinishi ( Mobile Suit Gundam UC setting production) is writing the script. Tsukasa Kotobuki ( Mobile Suit Gundam: Cucuruz Doan's Island , Mobile Suit Gundam: The Origin ) is designing the characters and Mika Akitaka ( Mobile Suit Gundam 0083: Stardust Memory , Mobile Suit Gundam 0083: The Afterglow of Zeon ) is in charge of mechanical design . Yoshiya Ikeda is composing the music, and Sadayoshi Fujino ( Mobile Suit Gundam Seed Destiny , Mobile Suit Gundam: The Origin ) is the sound director. Atlas V and Bandai Namco Filmworks are producing the VR anime.

Other staff members include:

Pierre Zandrowicz of Atlas V and Ken Iyadomi of Bandai Namco Filmworks first revealed the interactive, "immersive adventure" project at Anime NYC on November 18. Zandrowicz said regarding the project, "This is not a game, nor is it just a narrative experience—it's an immersive adventure that leverages the best of both worlds." This is the first time Sunrise is working with a French company, Atlas V .

The story is set in the Universal Century 0096.

Another recently announced Gundam project from Bandai Namco Filmworks include the Mobile Suit Gundam: Requiem for Vengeance project, which consists of six 30-minute episodes that will stream worldwide on Netflix . The staff at Sunrise and Safe House are producing the animation entirely with Epic Games ' Unreal Engine 5. Bandai Namco Filmworks has not revealed a release date for the anime.

Sunrise Beyond recently released the three-episode anime Gundam Build Metaverse , its 10th anniversary anime for the Gundam Build franchise , on October 6. The project promotes Bandai Namco Entertainment 's " Gundam Metaverse" project.

Source: Gundam franchise 's YouTube channel





Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc. (Sunrise) is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.