My Hero Academia: You're Next Film's Moviegoers Get Manga Volume Bonus

The staff for My Hero Academia the Movie: You're Next ( My Hero Academia: You're Next ), the fourth anime film in the My Hero Academia franchise, revealed on X/Twitter on Saturday that theatergoers who watch the film will receive a " My Hero Academia Vol. Next" bonus manga volume. The manga volume is limited to 1.5 million copies.

Image via My Hero Academia the Movie's X/Twitter © Kohei Horikoshi, Shueisha

The volume features a manga drawn by original creator Kōhei Horikoshi , as well as interviews with Horikoshi, theme song artist Vaundy, cast, and staff, as well as planning materials for the film.

Previous films in the franchise also featured a "Vol. Origin," a "Vol. Rising," and a "Vol. World Heroes" manga volume as a limited bonus to theatergoers.

Image via My Hero Academia: You're Next film's Twitter account © 堀越耕平／集英社 僕のヒーローアカデミア 製作委員会

The film will open on August 2.

Mamoru Miyano and Meru Nukumi are playing original characters Giulio Gandini and Anna Scervino, respectively.

Tensai Okamura ( Darker than Black ) is direcing the film at BONES . Returning staff members from the television series and previous films include scriptwriter Yōsuke Kuroda , character designer Yoshihiko Umakoshi , and composer Yuki Hayashi . Vaundy will perform the theme song "Homunculus."

Original manga creator Kōhei Horikoshi will serve as the general supervisor and original character designer. The film will have an original story that will take place around the same time as where the TV anime is currently, with the collapse of safe society. In the film, a mysterious giant fortress and a man who resembles the former "Symbol of Peace" suddenly appear in a society that has collapsed due to war.

The anime franchise has previously had three films. The My Hero Academia: Two Heroes film opened in Japan in July 2018. The second film, My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising , opened in Japan in December 2019. My Hero Academia THE MOVIE: World Heroes' Mission opened in Japan in August 2021. The film opened in the United States in October 2021, and eventually earned more than US$10 million.

The seventh season of the My Hero Academia television anime debuted on April 6, starting with a four-episode My Hero Academia Memories special. The main season seven anime (starting with episode 139 of the overall anime) then debuted on May 4. Crunchyroll is streaming the series as it airs, and it is also streaming an English dub.