Oshi no Ko Season 2 Anime's 2nd Main Promo Video Reveals 'Burning' Ending Theme Song by Hitsujibungaku

The staff for the second Oshi no Ko anime season revealed the second main promotional video for the season on Sunday. The video reveals and previews the ending theme song "Burning" by hitsujibungaku .

Image courtesy of Kadokawa © GEMN

The anime's staff also revealed that artists Kento Nakajima (former Sexy Zone / timelesz member) and Tatsuya Kitani ( Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War , Go, Go, Loser Ranger! , Jujutsu Kaisen second season theme songs) formed the special music unit GEMN , to perform the second season's opening theme song "Fatal."

Image courtesy of Kadokawa © 赤坂アカ×横槍メンゴ／集英社・【推しの子】製作委員会

The season will premiere on July 3 at 11:00 p.m. (10:00 a.m. EDT) onand over 29 other channels throughout Japan. It will also stream simultaneously on theservice in Japan. The Marunouchi Piccadilly theater will host an advance screening (with live streaming to other theaters) of the first episode with the cast on Sunday.

Anime Expo will host an advance screening of the second season's first two episodes (after screening the first season's first episode) with cast member Yurie Igoma (Ruby Hoshino) and producer Shimpei Yamashita at the Los Angeles Convention Center on July 6.

The second season's story will focus on a 2.5D stage play titled "Tokyo Blade." In the story, the play is an adaptation of a manga. In the play, Kana Arima (voiced by Megumi Han ) will play Tsurugi, Akane Kurokawa (voiced by Manaka Iwami ) will play Sayahime, Aqua Hoshino (voiced by Takeo Ōtsuka ) will play Touki, and Melt Narushima (voiced by Seiji Maeda ) will play Kizami.

The new cast for the second season includes Kōki Uchiyama as Taiki Himekawa (Blade in "Tokyo Blade"), Yūsuke Kobayashi as Sakuya Kamoshida (Monme in "Tokyo Blade"), Tomoyuki Shimura as Toshirō Kindaichi, Ayane Sakura as Abiko Samejima, and Daisuke Ono as GOA, the scriptwriter of the 2.5D stage play "Tokyo Blade."

HIDIVE previously confirmed at Anime Expo 2023 that it will stream the second season.

The first television anime of Aka Akasaka and Mengo Yokoyari 's Oshi no Ko manga premiered in Japan in April 2023 with a 90-minute first episode. HIDIVE streamed the anime as it aired in Japan, and it is also streaming an English dub . The company stated that the anime became the streaming service's "#1 series launch in the streamer's history."

Daisuke Hiramaki ( Selection Project ) and Chao Nekotomi ( Love is Like a Cocktail ) directed the first season at Doga Kobo . Jin Tanaka ( The Misfit of Demon King Academy ) handled the series scripts. Kanna Hirayama ( Rent-A-Girlfriend ) designed the characters. YOASOBI performed the opening theme song "Idol." Queen Bee performed the ending theme song "Mephisto."

Akasaka ( Kaguya-sama: Love is War ) and Yokoyari ( Scum's Wish ) launched the manga in Shueisha 's Weekly Young Jump magazine in April 2020. Shueisha 's MANGA Plus service is releasing the manga in English digitally. The manga started its final arc on June 27.

Yen Press licensed the manga, and it describes the story:

Gorou is a gynecologist and idol fan who's in shock after his favorite star, Ai, announces an impromptu hiatus. Little does Gorou realize that he's about to forge a bond with her that defies all common sense! Lies are an idol's greatest weapon in this outrageous manga from Aka Akasaka ( Kaguya-sama: Love is War ) and Mengo Yokoyari ( Scum's Wish ).

The manga won first place in the seventh "Next Manga Awards" (Tsugi ni Kuru Manga Taishō) in 2021, and also won in the Best General Manga category in the 46th annual Kodansha Manga awards in 2022. The series was nominated for the 26th Annual Tezuka Osamu Cultural Prize in 2022, and has also been nominated for the 14th and 15th Manga Taisho Awards. The manga ranked at #7 on the top 20 list of manga for male readers in the 2022 edition of Takarajimasha 's Kono Manga ga Sugoi! (This Manga Is Amazing!) guidebook. The manga has over 3 million copies in circulation.

The manga is also inspiring a live-action film and television series adaptation. The series will debut on Amazon Prime Video worldwide on November 28 with eight episodes, and the sequel film will then premiere after the series in theaters on December 20.

Sources: Press release





