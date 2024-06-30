Warner Bros., Legendary's Next 'Monsterverse' Film Set for March 2027

Image via Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire website © 2024 WARNER BROS. ENT. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. GODZILLA TM & © TOHO CO., LTD.

Variety reported on Friday thathas slated "an untitled Monsterverse film" for March 26, 2027.

The Hollywood Reporter had reported on June 6 that Grant Sputore ( I Am Mother ) will direct the next entry in Warner Bros. and Legendary Entertainment 's "Monsterverse" franchise . The website had stated the new film "is described as a continuation of the franchise centering Godzilla, Kong and an assortment of other Titans."

The Hollywood Reporter had reported in May that screenwriter David Callaham ( Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse films) will write the script for what it called the "next installment of ... [the] Godzilla/Kong monster movie series." Callaham received a story credit for the Hollywood live-action Godzilla film in 2014.

The Hollywood Reporter then stated a week later that director Adam Wingard would not return for the next film in the series due to "timing issues." Wingard is reportedly planning to direct an original movie titled Onslaught this fall, before taking on any other projects.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire , the latest film in Warner Bros. and Legendary Entertainment 's "Monsterverse" series, opened in the United States on March 29. The film earned US$80 million in its opening weekend in the U.S., topping the box office for the weekend. The film has earned a total of US$567,621,868 worldwide.

The "Monsterverse" Hollywood franchise currently includes the 2014 Godzilla film, the 2017 Kong: Skull Island film, the 2019 Godzilla: King of the Monsters film, the 2021 Godzilla vs. Kong film, and Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire . The franchise also includes Monarch: Legacy of Monsters , Legendary Entertainment 's series featuring "Godzilla and the Titans." The series debuted worldwide on Apple TV+ on November 17, and will have a second season.

Source: Variety (Katcy Stephan)