Wataru Murayama's Sonna Kazoku nara Sute Chaeba? Manga Gets Live-Action Series

Series premieres on July 18

DMM TV announced on Monday that it is producing a live-action series adaptation of Wataru Murayama 's Sonna Kazoku nara Sute Chaeba? (Why Don't You Just Leave Your Family?) manga that will premiere on the Kansai TV channel and DMM TV streming service on July 18.

Image via PR Times © DMM TV, Kansai TV

The cast includes idol group Nogizaka46 member Renka Iwamoto as the daughter Hitoha, Terunosuke Takezai Reitarō, Moemi Katayama as Reitarō's wife Kazumi, Ayame Misaki as Reitarō's confidante Sayako Kurashiki, Kōki Tanaka as Sayako's son and Hitoha's classmate Hikaru Kurashiki, and Gekidan EXILE member SWAY as Hitoha's homeroom teacher Shinya Ogino. Hinami Mori plays the original character Kotoha Ogino.

Kōji Tanaka , Kōichirō Ōyama, and Sadato Takenaka are directing the series, with scripts by Tomoki Kanazawa, Jun Hagimoro, Shima Nagahana, Hiroki Terasaka , and Shūto Takahashi.

The manga centers on Reitarō Shinoya , a man whose relationship with his wife and daughter has somehow hit rock bottom. His wife Kazumi enforces a strange rule: he is not allowed to cross the tape-blocked main hallway of his house, where his wife and daughter are, and thus cannot interact with them. He is confined to a small room, content to live there and eat food from outside, before heading back to work every day. When a certain woman he meets tells him that he is being abused, he begins to try and unravel the reason for his wife's strange rule, in an effort to renew his relationship with his family.

Murayama launched the manga in Houbunsha 's Comic Trail website in February 2021. Houbunsha published the manga's ninth compiled book volume on March 14, and the 10th volume will ship on July 16.

ADV Manga previously published Murayama's Desert Coral manga in 2004.

Sources: PR Times, Comic Natalie