Anime Expo Hosts World Premiere of Dahlia in Bloom Anime, Kinnikuman Voice Actor Mamoru Miyano

Dahlia in Bloom premiere screening takes place on Friday

revealed on Monday that it will screen the world premiere of the first episode of the anime at this year's event on Friday at 8:00 p.m. PDT.

Pony Canyon also announced that its world premiere screening of episodes 0 and 1 of the Kinnikuman: Perfect Origin Arc anime on Saturday at 3:45 p.m. PDT at Anime Expo will feature Mamoru Miyano , who is starring as Kinnikuman in the new anime. A behind-the-scenes talk with the anime's director Akira Sato and producer Rui Kuroki will follow. There will also be an autograph signing.

The television anime adaptation of author Hisaya Amagishi and illustrator Kei 's Dahlia in Bloom: Crafting a Fresh Start With Magical Tools ( Madо̄gushi Dahlia wa Utsumukanai: Kyō kara Jiyū na Shokunin Life ) light novel series will debut on Saturday on AT-X and MBS , and will then debut on Sunday on Tokyo MX and BS11 .

J-Novel Club is publishing the novel series in English, and it describes the story:

After dying of overwork in Japan, Dahlia is reborn into a world filled with magic. Raised by a master of magical toolmaking, she develops a passion for the craft and becomes engaged to her father's apprentice. Before her father can see her wed, however, he suddenly passes away. As if this weren't enough, on the day before their wedding, her fiancé announces that he's in love—but not with her! Dahlia finally realizes she needs to live for herself. She vows to be her own woman from now on and devote herself to her craft, even if it's not quite the quiet life she was hoping for! From a chance encounter with a knight to starting her own company, there are challenges aplenty on the horizon. But this young craftswoman is no longer a shrinking violet—she's Dahlia, and she's ready to bloom.

Yōsuke Kubo is directing the anime at Typhoon Graphics × Imagica . Yuichiro Higashide ( Fate/Apocrypha , Date A Live Fragment: Date A Bullet light novel storywriter) is overseeing the series scripts, Satomi Kurita ( Peach Boy Riverside , Princess Connect! Re:Dive ) is designing the characters, and Kou Otani ( Mobile Suit Gundam Wing , Daphne in the Brilliant Blue ) is composing the music. Yukio Nagasaki is the sound director.

Kinnikuman: Perfect Origin Hen

Kinnikuman: Perfect Origin Arc

The upcoming, or literally,Perfect Chо̄jin/Superhuman Origin Arc) anime will premiere on Sunday on, and 26 other affiliated networks with episode 0, which recaps older scenes with new animation. The anime will run in a new "Agaru Anime" programming block, which will air every Sunday at 11:30 p.m. (10:30 a.m. EDT) with the theme of presenting anime from Nagoya to the rest of Japan and the world.

The series will also begin streaming on Netflix on July 8.

The arc is named after the 2011 revival manga's arc of the same name. Pony Canyon describes the story:

Prince Kinnikuman, who came to Earth from Kinnikusei, a planet at the end of the universe, was always ridiculed by humans as a useless Chojin. However, by chance, he was given the right to participate in the Chojin World Cup, a tournament to determine the world's best Chojin, and by a miracle, he won the championship. The following year, he even won it again! Since then, he has become a central figure among Seigi Chojin who protects the peace of the universe. He has managed to defeat the raging forces of the enemy, including Akuma Chojin who plans to rule the world, and Perfect Chojin who aims to wipe out the weak Chojin on Earth, with the power of friendship with his friends, including Terryman and Robin Mask. In recognition of his achievements, Kinnikuman wins the "Survival Match for the Kinnikusei Throne," the final test of his career, and is crowned the 58th Great King of Kinnikusei! He returned to his home planet from Earth, got married, and said goodbye to eight years of fighting. About a year and a half later, the entire universe was supposed to be at peace...

Sato ( Release the Spyce ) is directing the anime at Production I.G Makoto Fukami ( Psycho-Pass , 2016 Berserk ) is in charge of the series scripts. Hirotaka Marufuji ( Lupin the 3rd Part 6 ) is designing the characters. Yasuharu Takanashi ( Naruto Shippūden ) is composing the music.

Anime Expo 2024 will take place at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Thursday-Sunday.

