Live-Action No Domestic Work for Ms. Saionji Series Reveals Theme Song by Bump of Chicken

The staff for the live-action series of Satoru Hiura 's Saionji-san wa Kaji o Shinai ( No domestic work for Ms. Saionji ) manga announced on Monday that BUMP OF CHICKEN will perform the theme song "strawberry" for the series.

Image via live-action Saionji-san's X/Twitter © Bump of Chicken

The series will premiere on July 9, and will air on TBS ' Tuesday drama slot at 10:00 p.m. JST (9:00 a.m. EDT).

Wakana Matsumoto plays the titular role Itsuki Saionji, a 38-year-old woman who works at an app development company, and does not do household chores. Hokuto Matsumura of SixTONES idol group plays the role of Toshinao Kusumi, a 29-year-old engineer and a single father. Ema Kurata plays the role of Toshinao's daughter Ruka Kusumi.

Kentaro Takemura, Taichi Imura, Takeyoshi Yamamoto, and Atsushi Watanabe are directing the series. Takeshi Miyamoto and Subaru Yamashita are writing the script. Aina Iwasaki and Izumi Maruyama are producing the series.

Other cast members include:

Takashi Fujii as Ryuuji Amano, the president of Les Q

as Ryuuji Amano, the president of Les Q Mari Hamada as Chisako Satou, who is in charge of recipe creation for Les Q

as Chisako Satou, who is in charge of recipe creation for Les Q Mayū Yokota as Emiri Takeda, the Assistant Product Manager

as Emiri Takeda, the Assistant Product Manager Shingo Mizusawa as Hiromi Umematsu, the engineer

as Hiromi Umematsu, the engineer Nuno Uraji as Aki Kozuki, the designer

Takehiro Otsuki as Junta Mizuno, another designer at the company and Kozuki's junior

Takashi Tsukamoto as Yōsuke Konishi, Saionji's close friend from their high school days

as Yōsuke Konishi, Saionji's close friend from their high school days Kayo Noro as Himari Miyajima, another close friend of Saionji

as Himari Miyajima, another close friend of Saionji Eri Murakawa as Kotone Minakawa, Saionji's little sister

as Kotone Minakawa, Saionji's little sister Kazuyuki Asano as Kōhei Saionji, Saionji's father

The manga's story centers on Itsuki Saionji, an office worker who is great at her job, but does not do any chores, until one day she brings home a young genius engineer.

Hiura ( Hotaru's Way ) launched the manga in Kodansha 's Be Love magazine in September 2021. Kodansha published the manga's first compiled book volume in June 2022, and the fourth volume on November 13. Hiura ended the series on May 31.

Sources: Saionji-san live-action X/Twitter account, Comic Natalie